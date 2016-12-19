Leader: Helen’s story is inspiring

Helen Eragona’s story today is nothing short of inspiring.

Being forced to deal with a devastating cancer diagnosis at the age of just 27, she has emerged not only finally in remission but with an incredibly positive outlook.

Her wedding to her supportive long-term partner Raff was a time for celebration and to give thanks to everyone who had supported them on their journey.

As we reveal today, the person who provided stem cells to Helen was among the guests.

A selfless act by Ben Potts from Kent saved a stranger’s life hundreds of miles away in Edinburgh.

No-one can fail to be touched by Helen’s story and the fact that she has chosen to recognise the incredible work of Maggie’s Centre.

The Evening News-backed Buy a Brick campaign is raising money for a much-needed £1.2 million extension to the centre at Edinburgh’s Western General.

Staff there offer extraordinary support to thousands of cancer patients and their families.

Raff explains: “The doctors don’t have time to go into detail.

“They have got facts and they are very specific about that but they don’t have a great deal of time to talk through it with you. Maggie’s does.

“It was just so warm and welcoming to walk into the building.

“It’s like a sanctuary.”

During the campaign, we have heard countless stories saying the same thing, each one inspirational and each family fullsome in their praise of the support they have received from Maggie’s.

So as we look forward to Christmas, presents, and celebrating with friends and family, why not take a moment to buy an extra present? Make a donation to the Maggie’s Buy a Brick campaign and allow the staff their to continue their vital work helping patients and families at one of the worst possible times.

Will it be worth it?

Just ask Helen Eragona.