Leader: ‘Knowing the symptoms can save a life’

Today we report on the tragic story of Stephanie Dickson.

The office worker had a gut feeling something was wrong and went to the doctor repeatedly with her symptoms. Unfortunately, what appears to have been dismissed as a migraine was eventually confirmed to be an undiagnosed brain tumour.

She died in her sleep at the age of just 24.

Her grieving family are now trying to find a positive from the heartache in raising awareness of the condition and urging everyone to be aware of the symptoms. Above all, trust your body and when you know something is not right, don’t feel you have to accept what you are told.

Our medics do an incredible job day in and day out but they are not miracle workers and unfortunately cases of misdiagnosis can happen, especially when symptoms point to another obvious cause.

Part of the Dicksons’ campaign is raising awareness among the medical profession as well as the general public to continue asking questions when a brain tumour is suspected.

With the correct and timely treatment, the survival rate can be as high as 98 per cent.

We fully support the efforts of the Dickson family and ask everyone to take some time to make themselves aware of the telltale signs printed on page seven today.

It might just save a life.

Trainspotting tours

AS it is one of the most hyped films in Edinburgh history, it’s not surprising to find enterprising locals are already looking at ways to exploit T2. James Armandary is one and has just launched T2 runs - a jog around the some of the locations of the film in Edinburgh..including the famous dash down Calton Road.

Full marks for enterprise to James and best of luck with the tours.

Expect this to be the first of many T2-related events this year.