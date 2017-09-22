Maggie’s ‘Culture Crawl’ sees hundreds take to streets

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Capital in support of cancer charity Maggie’s.

Maggie’s Culture Crawl Edinburgh, returning for the third year, gave participants a chance to see Edinburgh in a new light as they walked 10 kilometres through the city with exclusive night-time access to some of the city’s cultural icons.

Broadcaster Tonya Macari, plus the George Heriot Pipe Band, kicked the night off at George Heriot’s School. Walkers then enjoyed stops at Evolution House, Edinburgh Central Mosque and St Andrews House amongst others and enjoyed entertainment including magic by Josh Benson, St Mary’s Music School and Jazz Romantics, before arriving at the finish at Waverly Garden.

Andrew Anderson, Centre Head of Maggie’s Edinburgh, who attended the event, said: “Discovering our city as the sun sets and taking in its sights and cultural gems is quickly becoming a calendar highlight. As a charity Maggie’s Edinburgh relies on donations to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support.

“I really hope the local community gets behind the event to help us support as many people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends, across the Lothians.”