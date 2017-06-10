Medics nominated for Health Hero award

Two medics who helped a woman overcome a debilitating condition that left her wheelchair bound have been nominated for a Health Hero award.

Physiotherapist Linsey Duncan and occupational therapist Kim Venton from the Community Rehabilitation and Brain Injury Service team (CRABIS) at the Carmondean Ability Centre in Livingston where put forward for a prize by Tracey McNiven, who suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

The 32-year-old from Whitburn was struck down with the condition also known as ‘medically unexplained neurological symptoms’ that leave sufferers unable to move and feel their limbs.

Thanks to the great work of the therapists Tracey is now walking again and has returned to her work in finance with West Lothian Council.

She paid tribute to Linsey and Kim, who will find out if they’ve won at the NHS Lothian Celebrating Success 2017 award ceremony to be held at the Corn Exchange on Friday.

Tracey said: “I spent over six months in hospital after being diagnosed with FND.

“In August 2016 I lost the feeling from the waist down and struggled to come to terms with the fact that I had gone from being a very active woman to someone who had become totally reliant on others to help me with what has been a life-changing situation and very debilitating.

“After being discharged from the Astley Ainslie Hospital, I was referred to the CRABIS team and what we have achieved in the last few months is truly amazing.

“Unfortunately the feeling below my waist has not returned but with the help, support and encouragement of Linsey Duncan and Kim Venton I am no longer wheelchair bound and I’m making remarkable steady progress each week.

“For the first time since August I can now got to the toilet independently, manage to go up and downstairs supervised and can walk unaided.

“With their help I’m managing to get some of my old life back.

“I feel truly blessed that I have been referred to such a wonderful team who have a very comprehensive understanding of what is a very complex neurological disorder and I cannot commend them highly enough for their knowledge, understanding and compassion.”

Kim said just being able to help people was enough reward for the dedicated duo.

She said: “Being nominated for an award was a lovely surprise – getting this far is amazing and we’re really grateful the team’s work is being recognised. We work closely with people in their communities and helping them recover is a reward in itself, but being recognised in this way is confirmation that we’re getting it right.”

