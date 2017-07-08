New Leith GP surgery to welcome 2000 extra patients

UP to 2000 extra patients are to be added to the books of a new medical practice due to open its doors in the Capital in just over a week’s time.

Work on Leith Surgery is now complete, with the practice set to open from its new site on Duke Street on Monday, July 17.

The £1.17 million project will see the practice – currently split over two sites – housed in an A-listed property once part of Leith Central Station at the junction with Leith Walk.

Rob McCulloch-Graham, chief officer at Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP), said: “The relocation to a single site and into a building which has been designed with staff and patients will result in improved services for local people in the catchment area of the surgery.

“Relocating Leith Surgery is another great example of partnership working and I’d like to thank the partners and all the staff at Leith Surgery who have supported this project.”

The new facilities were officially handed over yesterday by Westward Development Group, represented on the project by commercial property advisors GVA.

Dr Jeremy Chowings, of Leith Surgery, said: “From July 17, our patients will be using our modern purpose-designed facility that is housed in a fantastic landmark building.

“We believe this move will enable us to improve our service to our patients old and new. Our new surgery will be located on Duke Street, therefore we have changed the name of the surgery from Leith Walk Surgery to Leith Surgery. It’s a different name and building but the same staff and services.

“On behalf of all the partners, I would like to thank NHS Lothian for funding this project and Westerwood for undertaking the refurbishment and assisting with the planning of the project.”

GVA director Peter Fraser said: “Leith Surgery is moving into a unique building with a fascinating history in the heart of Leith, an area home to a growing number of prominent businesses which is well-served by local amenities and links to the nearby city centre.

“We are delighted to have played our part in this letting.”

The building was originally constructed in 1903 and served as a train station until 1957. The property comprises what was the station’s office complex as well as its grand main entrance, including the original clock tower and ornate tiled stairway.

Its arrival comes just weeks after Inverleith Medical Practice closed its doors for the final time, resulting in its 4000 patients having to be transferred to new facilities.

The closure of the practice on June 30 came after the practice’s GP partners, Dr Peter Stewart and Dr Max Inwood, resigned citing personal circumstances and trouble hiring new GPs.

florence.snead@jpress.co.uk