NHS Lothian midwives deliver festive video hit

A re-imagining of Shakin’ Stevens Christmas classic has scored NHS Lothian midwives a festive hit with a video produced by the maternity team.

The viral vid, thought up by midwife Clare Patterson, 26, and performed by clinical support worker Diana Christie, has already chalked up nearly 60,000 views.

A still from the hit video

Featuring maternity staff from St John’s Hospital and the Royal Infirmary, the heartwarming yuletide lyrics follow the tune of 1985 chart-topper ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’:

“Babies are born, all around us.

Women in labour, giving birth.

Despite the season, our maternity’s open

Merry Christmas from Lothian.”

Clare came up with the idea after seeing other similar ideas online and penned the lyrics while on nightshift. “I don’t even remember coming up with them! I think I was fuelled by tiredness.

“I just thought it would be a great idea to cheer everyone up over the Christmas shifts. Birth is the same all year round but at this time of your you do miss your family so I thought what better way to make the best of it than have everyone in on something fun together.

