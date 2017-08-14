Parents ‘most worried’ about bullying at school

Bullying is the top concern for parents ahead of Scottish schools going back this week, according to research by a children’s charity.

Almost one in five parents chose bullying as their key worry, while pupils’ mental wellbeing, the cost of uniforms and getting children back into the school routine also ranked highly, Action for Children Scotland found.

The findings were drawn from a poll of 1,000 parents of five to 16-year-olds who will be going to school this August.

Just over 18 per cent chose bullying as their biggest concern, while almost 10 per cent opted for mental health and wellbeing.

More than 14 per cent of those surveyed were most concerned about the cost of new school uniforms, while 16.6 per cent were most worried about switching back into the school routine.

Around 9 per cent were most concerned about the transition from one school year to another, or from primary to secondary. The parent were questioned by pollster One Poll between July 31 and August 9.