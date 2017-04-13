Patient nominates doctor for Hero Award for 8 years of care

A WOMAN who suffers from various autoimmune conditions has nominated her consultant at the Western General Hospital for a Health Hero award.

Lynne Partlett, from Pencaitland, put forward Dr Nicole Amft, a consultant rheumatologist who went “above and beyond” the call of duty in helping her.

The 46-year-old, who has been looked after by Dr Amft since 2009, paid tribute to the specialist for giving her the confidence to deal with her numerous illnesses.

She said: “I have various autoimmune diseases, including Lupus which was featured on the TV programme House with Hugh Laurie.

“It’s a disorder where your own immune system rather than attacking germs and viruses, gets a bit carried away and starts to attach to any part of the body and normally it would manifest itself in the form of rashes, joint pains and headaches. I also have urticarial vasculitis, pernicious anemia, sjogren’s disease, and celiac disease. Once you get one of these conditions you’re more susceptible to getting the rest.”

She added: “Dr Amft has cared for me as a patient since 2009, when I was first diagnosed with the conditions. Her initial investigations and examination were extremely thorough, she took time to explain her thought process and allow the opportunity for questions.

“Since then her care has continued to be of the same excellent quality. She encourages me, as a patient, to educate myself about my own conditions, and encourages patient involvement in the decision making process.

“Dr Amft is very straight talking but caring and will always give you an honest answer. I recall asking her if the fatigue would ever improve and her reply was that I must accept that I now live with a chronic condition.

“Difficult as this was to hear, it was the best advice she could offer me. I am very lucky to be under the care of Dr Amft. I couldn’t ask for better care.”

Dr Amft said: “I’m touched to be nominated, I didn’t expect it. It’s great to get such positive comment and I feel privileged Lynne has done this.”

