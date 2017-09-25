Pony pays a visit to Edinburgh care home residents

Have your say

Residents of a care home for blind and partially sighted older people were paid a visit by a special four-legged friend.

Residents of Braeside House in Liberton Brae, Edinburgh, were delighted to meet Wilson, a miniature Shetland pony from Therapy Ponies Scotland, as part of the home’s activities programme.

Therapony' proves big hit with care home residents

Braeside House is run by Scotland’s largest vision impairment charity, Royal Blind. The specially trained ponies offer therapeutic benefits to people including those with co-ordination and mobility challenges, learning difficulties, depression, anxiety and dementia.

Wilson was a hit with residents and staff alike, bringing huge smiles as he was taken around the home visiting residents in their rooms and in living areas.

Braeside House Activities Team Leader Barrie Simcock said the residents were “over the moon” with the visit. He said: “It was a fantastic experience for both the residents and the staff.

“The residents were absolutely delighted to meet Wilson.

“He was very calm and well natured and there were happy smiling faces all around.”