Scotmid store in Edinburgh closed after asbestos found

A SCOTMID store in the Capital has been closed following the discovery of asbestos within the building.

During property maintenance work at the Scotmid Co-operative store in Moredun, the presence of traces of asbestos was identified.

While subsequent, independent air tests confirmed these were at a satisfactory level, managers said the store would close with immediate effect while a full environmental clean takes place.

Senior figures at Scotmid said they were aware the move would have an impact on members the public.

Maurissa Fergusson, head of Scotmid’s property and facilities, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly and we are sorry for the inconvenience this causes, not least because the store also acts as a Post Office.

“However, we will not compromise on the health and safety of staff and customers, which is always our first priority.

“There is a Post Office less than a mile away in Gilmerton as well as several others in neighbouring communities.”

She added: “As an additional option, we will be offering customers a complimentary bus service to our nearest Post Office store in Portobello in order to ensure those less able to get to Gilmerton can continue to do so.”

Maintenance work is expected to be completed by mid-January and the local community will be updated on Scotmid’s progress.

Customers with a queries about the closure are asked to call 0131 335 4410.