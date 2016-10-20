Scottish judoka, Stephanie Inglis, returns to action after crash

A JUDO star who was given a 1 per cent chance of survival after a motorbike accident in Vietnam has returned to coaching.

Commonwealth silver medallist Stephanie Inglis, 27, is continuing her recovery following the accident in May.

The judo star, who has family in Bonnyrigg, suffered head injuries when she was travelling to work. She arrived back in Scotland in mid-June and was treated at the Western General.

Ms Inglis is now helping out coaching at her dad’s judo club in Inverness and hopes she will return to competition.

She added: “I’ll just have to take it as it comes, take it nice and slow.”