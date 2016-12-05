Work begins on £1.17million GP surgery on Leith Walk

Work has started on a new £1.17 million doctors’ surgery in Leith Walk.

Health chiefs said 2000 extra patients would be able to join the medical centre when it opens in the spring.

The two sites which currently make up Leith Walk Surgery will come together at the junction with Duke Street

Rob McCulloch-Graham, chief officer at the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to secure these new premises for Leith Walk Surgery.

“The project will bring a twenty five per cent increase in patients registered to the surgery. The relocation to a single site and, into a building which has been designed with staff and patients, will result in improved services for local people.

“This project is another great example of partnership working and I’d like to pay particular credit to the partners in Leith Walk Surgery who have remained pragmatic throughout the design and sign-off process.”

Dr Jeremy Chowings, Leith Walk Surgery, said: “We are very excited about the move to a modern purpose-designed facility.”