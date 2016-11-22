Heavy rain prompts flood warning for East Lothian

Police have urged East Lothian residents to remain vigilant as they moved to issue a flood warning for the Haddington area.

The warning states there is “potential” for flooding in a number of streets in the River Tyne area between Victoria Terrace and Nungate Gardens.

Areas at risk also include St Martins Gate; St Martins Close; St Martins Court; Dunollie Gardens, Tyne Court; The Sands, Church Street, Poldrate; Bridge Street; Goodalls Place; Gowl Close; Ford Road; Giffordgate and Waterside.

Police Scotland’s Lothians and Scottish Borders division said it was working with partners in East Lothian Council and Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to offer advice.

They said water is likely to back up in small drains and cause localised flooding behind the wall in the Nungate Bridge area of Haddington.

Surface water is also expected to be an issue and there will also be standing water.

Chief Inspector Matthew Paden, local area commander for East Lothian, said: “This flood warning is a precautionary measure and we are advising to take appropriate action to mitigate any flooding.

“For the most up to date information, get in touch with Floodline immediately and avoid contact with flood water.”

People have been advised to try to avoid flood water, either when on foot or driving, and to not allow children to play in it.

Any vulnerable family and neighbours in the area should also be accounted for to make sure they are not impacted.

When cleaning up after a flood, police it is advised to wear rubber gloves, boots and eye protection, and wash hands afterwards.

Anyone affected can contact Floodline, with the quick dial number for the area being 23216.

For further advice from Floodline, call 0345 9881188 or visit floodlinescotland.org.uk.