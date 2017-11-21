Heavy snow and 75mph winds forecast for Scotland

Have your say

Scotland faces heavy snowfall and 75mph winds which forecasters expect to strike the UK tomorrow.

The Met Office warned of an inch of snow on some Scottish hills today and more snow tomorrow night continuing into Thursday afternoon.

Snow is set to hit Scotland. Picture: Peter Jolly.

Yellow warnings have been issued for Central Tayside & Fife, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands & Eilean Siar, with 10-20cm of snow possible over higher ground.

Road and rail disruption is likely and commuters are warned to expect longer journeys across the country.

But they added the UK faces Atlantic gales until the end of the week, especially in southern Scotland, worsening if, as expected, Storm Caroline strikes.

The Weather Channel said: “Gusts could reach 75mph.”

Forecasters have warned of “one of the stormiest parts of the year” ahead.