Highland wilderness for sale at £850,000

A dramatic stretch of unspoilt Scottish wilderness has gone on the market for £850,000.

Part of Gualin Estate in Sutherland is now for sale with the property sitting in a designated National Scenic Area.

View from Foinaven mountain across Gualin Estate. PIC Savills.

Hills, loch and river define the estate, which sits around 10 miles north of Durness, with the price tag including five-bedroom Gualin Lodge.

A spokesman for Savills, who is handling the sale, said the house offered “majestic” views in one of the “last truly wild landscapes”. “The house enjoys a wonderful vista over the hill lochs below the house and Strath Dionard with the majestic Foinavon behind.

“Views are constantly changing as weather fronts move in from the sea and over the surrounding mountains to reveal the dramatic scenery.”

Gualin Estate, Sutherland. PIC Savills/Ken Wilkie

One-third of the estate is for sale with Gualin currently owned by three investors.

Gualin is known for its spectacular trout and salmon fishing with 7.5miles of double bank river included in the lot.

The owner will have access to 59 pools in total and Loch Dionard - which is described by Trout and Salmon magazine as the best sea trout loch in Scotland.

A three-bed Keeper’s House, currently occupied by the keeper and his wife, a tenant’s flat and a lochside bothy are all part of the sale.

Loch Dionard - rated as the best sea trout loch in Scotland. PIC Savills/Peter Grubb.

Gualin Lodge was originally built as an inn for the Duke of Sutherland in 1833.

Evelyn Channing, from Savills, said the notion of a part-share in a Scottish estate was an “excellent” idea.

She said: “By pooling resources and sharing the running costs, you still get to enjoy first class sport - in this case, salmon fishing on a stretch of river revered by generations of fishermen - but without the full time sole responsibility for land, upkeep and staff.

The sale includes 7.5miles of trout and salmon-rich river. PIC Savills

“Gualin is an exceptional estate, and this is an unusual and wonderful way to be a part of it.

“Sutherland is very unspoilt, this estate is set in one of Britain’s last truly wild and remote landscapes.”

Gualin has been in shared ownership for the last 30 years of so, Ms Channing said,

She added: “One of three partners is now in his 80s so he and his wife are no longer able to get up there. They don’t want to sell and they are very sad about it.”

