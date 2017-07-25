Historic Edinburgh church for sale - for same price as London flat

Have your say

A stunning 19th century church in Edinburgh has gone on the market for the same price as a studio London flat.

The Gothic style building offers accommodation split over three different levels for around £590,000.

Picture; SWNS

Sitting on the corner between London Road and Easter Road, the B-listed building is merely a mile from the centre of Edinburgh.

Anyone buying the building is able to remove various fixtures and fittings contained within the land -- including a war memorial.

The Church of Scotland building also boasts a tudor style hall, a spacious sanctuary and a practical meeting hall.

The building was closed after the London Road and Holyrood Abbey Parish churches joined together as part of plans to reorganise the churches in the east of Edinburgh.

And the church has been the subject of a campaign from a local group called Save London Church” seeking to buy it using community right-to-buy legislation.

A brochure advertising the Church of Scotland building suggests a number of different uses for the former religious building.

It reads: “The Property is Category B* listed as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum or public library.

“It has potential for a variety of other uses, subject to obtaining planning and listed building consents.

“The Sanctuary is spacious and airy, with a balcony on three sides above.

“There is also a bright and practical meeting hall which has potential to be used for a variety of purposes.”

For the same price, you can get a new-build 471 sq ft studio flat in the Camden area of London.