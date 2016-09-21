Home waste recycling rises in Edinburgh

Local authorities have recycled 44.3 per cent of the household waste collected in 2015, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency revealed.

The proportion has increased from the 42.8 per cent recorded in 2014.

Household waste sent to landfill amounted to 1.14 million tonnes, down by 72,000 tonnes on the previous year.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said it showed progress towards minimising climate change.

Since 2011, the weight of household waste going to landfill has fallen by 21.6 per cent.

Ms Cunningham said: “In 2014, the amount of waste we sent to landfill fell below 50 per cent for the first time and that that downward trend continuing. But we do need to see more progress.

“With 17 local authorities, including Edinburgh City Council, now signed up to the Household Recycling Charter, we are well on the way towards a more consistent approach to recycling, which will making it easier for people.”