Homelessness set to rise by 50% in next 25 years

Homelessness in Scotland is predicted to rise by more than 50 per cent in the next 25 years, according to research.

If current economic policies continue unchanged, the number of rough sleepers is expected to nearly double in that time from 800 to 1,500, while in the shorter term the number of people in unsuitable temporary accommodation is forecast to rise by a third in the next decade.

Rates of people sofa-surfing due to lack of a permanent home are set to rise by almost a quarter (23 per cent) in the next ten years, the research by Heriot-Watt University for homelessness charity Crisis also found.

The report states there are currently 11,800 people across Scotland either sleeping rough, staying in hostels, living in unsuitable temporary accommodation, sofa-surfing, sleeping in cars or staying in squats or refuges.

Analysis indicates this figure is expected to rise to 12,200 by 2021 before accelerating to 18,100 – a rise of 53 per cent on current levels – in 2041.

The report estimates that at any one time in 2016, across Scotland 800 people spent one night sleeping rough, 5,200 households were sofa-surfing and 2,100 households were living in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

A further 2,300 households were staying in hostels while 1,400 households were living in other circumstances.