Hotel pool death man was weeks from marriage

The devastated fiancée of a man found dead in a hotel swimming pool has described the pain of losing her “soulmate”.

Darren Steedman-Kerr’s body was found at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near Edinburgh Airport on Saturday.

READ MORE: Emotional tribute from fiance of man found dead in hotel pool

The 29-year-old was described as the “most honest and lovable person I knew” by Michelle Mitchell on social media. The couple, from Ratho, were due to marry in August.

“As much as I had planned our perfect wedding for nine weeks’ time, I didn’t need a piece of paper to tell you that I loved you and that we would spend the rest of our life together,” Michelle, 33, posted on Facebook.

Next to a photo of her engagement ring, Michelle added: “You will always be with me and I’ll never ever take this off.”

Plumbing and heating apprentice Darren was found unconscious by hotel staff in the pool at about 7.25pm on Saturday. Staff tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Police are investigating but say they are not treating the keen guitarist’s death as suspicious.

A post-mortem will try to determine if he drowned or was taken ill.

Michelle said: “Every time I close my eyes, it’s pitch black and all I hear is white noise. My heart breaks, feels like it has been ripped out in the worst way possible.

“You were my whole life, Darren. You gave me reason to get up in the morning. You were my soulmate.”

She added: “Darren never had a bad bone in his body. He lit up a room as soon as he walked in. I’m heartbroken.”

The couple met eight years ago and Michelle was planning a hen do in Ibiza ahead of their summer wedding.

Michelle’s brother Stephen Mitchell also took to social media in a heartfelt tribute to the “brother he never had”.

“I don’t know how we are going to get through this but we will for you because I know you’re watching us now,” he added.

andy.shipley@jpress.co.uk