Hunt for girl, 7, who has won a toy jackpot - but doesn’t know it

she put her heart and soul into her Matilda costume in a bid to impress the judges and win a stack of toys.

And little Lucy Makintosh did just that when she walked through the doors of a Children’s Classic Concert event at the Usher Hall earlier this year.

In partnership with A1 Toys, the organisers of the Beastly Bash, which took place in October, asked all attendees to dress up as their favourite Roald Dahl book character to be in with the chance of winning a trolley dash around one of Glasgow’s biggest toyshops.

But when Lucy, aged 7, from the Edinburgh area, was chosen as the winner, the organisers realised they’d lost all of her contact details and were unable to contact her to tell her about her prize.

For weeks, the music events team have been trying endlessly to track the youngest and her family down via social media but have had no luck.

They are hopeful their appeal in today’s Edinburgh Evening News will help them find Lucy before Christmas.

She will be awarded with a 30 second shopping spree around the Silverburn branch of A1 toys in Glasgow, where she can grab as many toys as she likes.

Erin McElhinney, digital communications manager at Children’s Classic Concerts, said: “Every year CCC runs a costume competition, sponsored by the very generous A1 Toys.

“All children, and adults, attending our Halloween concerts are invited to come in their most creative and impressive costumes – with extra points given for imagination.

“This October, our theme was Roald Dahl, and we had an overwhelming response. Our grand prize is a trolley dash around the A1 Toys store – as many toys as you can grab in 30 seconds – and went to a very worthy winner named Lucy, who attended our concert at the Usher Hall.

“The judges loved her Matilda outfit, complete with home-made dress and detailed accessories.

“But when we unpacked our van back at the office, we couldn’t find her contact details.

“We’d love to unite her with her prize – if you can help, please contact us through our Facebook page, @CCCLoveMusic.”

The Beastly Bash gave prizes to six runner-ups from the event, who all received a large bag of toys from A1, but Lucy stole the judges hearts.

The event was an hour long concert where both children and adults were treated to a performance from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

The show involved audience interaction and the theme was in celebration of Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday – as well as Halloween.

According to Erin, the concert was a sell out event and when the organiser’s got back their office, they realised they only had Lucy’s name, age and costume photograph.

Erin added: “We’re really keen to unite Lucy with her amazing prize – especially as it’s Christmas.”