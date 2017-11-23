I’m a Celebrity: Kezia Dugdale confronts ‘Sickola Sturgeon’

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will be shown on TV confronting a political themed Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here tonight as she struggles with ‘Sickola Sturgeon’.

The Lothians MSP, who attempted to defuse some of the controversy over her appearance in the jungle by donating her parliamentary salary to charity, will be shown in the ‘Downing Creek’ challenge on tonight’s episode.

ITV’s footage of the Bushtucker Trial shows Ms Dugdale struggling with the first section of the tunnel-style task, with various sections filled with all manner of unpalatable items.

While her fellow late arrival, DJ Iain Lee, storms ahead to the ‘Theresa Dismay’ and ‘Margaret Scratcher’ segments, confronting toads, mealworms, crickets, and spiders, Ms Dugdale remains stuck in the first part of the task, titled ‘Sickola Sturgeon’.

The preview video shows the former leader, who was sharply criticised for taking on the reality tv role, unable to locate the coveted star which wins the task, as she waded through raw meat and fish guts.

Despite encouragement from Ant and Dec, and fellow celebrities including The Saturdays singer Vanessa White, it appears that some of Ms Dugdale’s campmates will be going hungry as a result of her Bushtucker Trial struggles.

The full episode will be broadcast on STV tonight at 9pm.