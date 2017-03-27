Iain dons trainers for animals in need

A Midlothian man is running the London Marathon in aid of the Scottish SPCA to help animals in need across Scotland.

Iain Ross, from Newtongrange, will experience one of the world’s largest running events while supporting Scotland’s unwanted, abandoned and neglected animals next month.

Choosing a charity to support was an easy decision for Iain as saying he is an animal lover himself.

Iain said: “I ran the Edinburgh Marathon back in 2014 and recently got back into running by participating in various 10ks and Parkruns.

“The London Marathon just seemed like such a great opportunity, and I couldn’t think of a better charity to be doing it for. The marathon has been one of the things on my bucket list and to now have the opportunity to run it is amazing.

“The Scottish SSPCA receives no Government or Lottery funding and relies on donations to continue to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned and injured animals in Scotland.

“I’m up to 16 miles in my training plan, so feeling good and I’m really excited for the massive challenge I have ahead.”

The 26-year-old told how he had recently rehomed two animals from the charity - and has realised the joy adopting animals can bring to peoples’ lives.

Iain said: “A personal reason for running for the Scottish SPCA is due to my new-found respect for animals. I’ve never been in an animal -oriented family but I have recently joined into the world of animals through my girlfriend and I have realised how much animals mean to people.

“My girlfriend and I adopted our guinea pigs, Ginger and Jessie, last year and they’ve brought so much happiness into our life.

“She’s training to be a vet nurse, so animals are a regular topic of conversation in our house

“ We spend a lot of time on the Scottish SPCA rehoming pages and it’s just made me want to do what I can to help those animals get the homes they deserve.”

Diane Aitchison, manager of the Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, said, “This is an incredible challenge and we’re extremely grateful to Iain for choosing to support the Society as we rely solely on the generosity of the public to help us care for abused, abandoned and neglected animals each year.

“We wish Iain all the very best for the big day.”