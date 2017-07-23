In full: List of BBC stars who signed gender pay gap letter

Some of the BBC’s most high-profile female personalities are preparing to revolt if their demands to tackle the gender pay gap are not met.
In an open letter, stars called for the pay gap to be reviewed and correct this disparity” over gender pay, which they say has been known within the corporation “for years”.
Here is the list of BBC journalists, presenters and correspondents who have signed the letter to Director-General Tony Hall over the gender pay gap:
Aasmah Mir
Katya Adler
Anita Anand
Wendy Austin
Samira Ahmed
Clare Balding
Emma Barnett
Zeinab Badawi
Sue Barker
Fiona Bruce
Rachel Burden
Annabel Croft
Martine Croxall
Victoria Derbyshire
Katie Derham
Lyse Doucet
Jane Garvey
Joanna Gosling
Fi Glover
Carrie Gracie
Orla Guerin
Karin Giannone
Mishal Husain
Lucy Hockings
Geeta Guru-Murthy
Alex Jones
Kirsty Lang
Gabby Logan
Martha Kearney
Carolyn Quinn
Kasia Madera
Katty Kay
Emily Maitlis
Louise Minchin
Sarah Montague
Jenni Murray
Annita McVeigh
Elaine Paige
Sally Nugent
Angela Rippon
Ritula Shah
Sarah Smith
Kate Silverton
Charlotte Smith
Kirsty Wark
