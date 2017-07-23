In full: List of BBC stars who signed gender pay gap letter

Some of the BBC’s most high-profile female personalities are preparing to revolt if their demands to tackle the gender pay gap are not met.

In an open letter, stars called for the pay gap to be reviewed and correct this disparity” over gender pay, which they say has been known within the corporation “for years”.

The publicly funded BBC has published the names and salaries of its highest-earning actors and presenters, revealing that its best-paid star, radio host Chris Evans, earns more than 2.2 million pounds a year. Picture; AP

Here is the list of BBC journalists, presenters and correspondents who have signed the letter to Director-General Tony Hall over the gender pay gap:

Aasmah Mir

Katya Adler

Anita Anand

Wendy Austin

Samira Ahmed

Clare Balding

Emma Barnett

Zeinab Badawi

Sue Barker

Fiona Bruce

Rachel Burden

Annabel Croft

Martine Croxall

Victoria Derbyshire

Katie Derham

Lyse Doucet

Jane Garvey

Joanna Gosling

Fi Glover

Carrie Gracie

Orla Guerin

Karin Giannone

Mishal Husain

Lucy Hockings

Geeta Guru-Murthy

Alex Jones

Kirsty Lang

Gabby Logan

Martha Kearney

Carolyn Quinn

Kasia Madera

Katty Kay

Emily Maitlis

Louise Minchin

Sarah Montague

Jenni Murray

Annita McVeigh

Elaine Paige

Sally Nugent

Angela Rippon

Ritula Shah

Sarah Smith

Kate Silverton

Charlotte Smith

Kirsty Wark