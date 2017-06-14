In pictures: The 71st annual Taxi Trade Children’s Outing

The 71st annual Taxi Trade Children’s Outing took place in Edinburgh yesterday.

Every year, on the second Tuesday in June, Edinburgh’s taxi drivers donate their time and money to take children for a day out at the seaside.

A taxi with a shark bursting out its roof leads the parade down the Royal Mile. Picture: Jon Savage

Around one hundred children with special needs and life-limiting conditions were driven to the seaside by Edinburgh’s taxi drivers.

A fleet of decorated cabs travelled through the city before heading off to East Lothian with children and their families.

This year’s procession started at Edinburgh Zoo before heading through Princes Street and past the Scottish Parliament.

Taxis were decorated with a host of balloons and colourful designs, with the outing also embracing the long-standing tradition of firing water pistols and soaking passers-by.

Onlookers greeted the annual trip. Picture; Jon Savage

Along the route the fleet also stopped at Luca’s in Musselburgh, East Lothian, for ice cream before once again setting off along the coast.

The tradition has been a staple of the Capital ever since it began in 1947. Central Taxis shared some snaps from the day, tweeting: “Just some of those who worked hard to make the Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children’s Outing memorable. And a slightly puggled looking dog!”

Balloons adorn the roof of a taxi. Picture: Jon Savage

A driver aims a water pistol at passers-by. Picture: Jon Savage