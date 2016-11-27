Indecent exposure in Musselburgh

police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in Musselburgh.

A 54 year-old woman was cycling along Carberry Road when a small silver car stopped near to her and a man got out of the vehicle. He exposed himself before driving off. The incident took place between 8.30 am and 8.45 am on Sunday morning and any witnesses are urged to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, over 6ft tall with a medium build, short to medium-length brown hair and wearing a t-shirt, possibly with a jacket over the top.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “The female who witnessed this incident did not feel threatened or in any risk, but believed the suspect’s behaviour to be completely inappropriate.

“We are keen to trace the vehicle and speak to the driver and other occupants, who took no part. I would ask these individuals to contact us and assist with our inquiries.

“In addition, anyone else who was on Carberry Road on Sunday morning and saw anything suspicious, should contact police immediately.”