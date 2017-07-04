Injured Edinburgh veteran to compete in Warrior Games

A former soldier from the Capital has travelled to the United States to represent Britain in a major sports event for injured servicemen and women.

Terry Morgan, from Muirhouse, is one of 40 people who have been selected to represent the UK at the 2017 Warrior Games which is taking place this week.

Mr Morgan was forced to leave the Army last year after suffering a spinal injury.

Forced to give up his services home, he and his family faced being left homeless.

The 46-year-old, who served for nine and a half years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, turned to the Scottish Veterans Garden City Association and Help for Heroes for help and was provided with a veterans bungalow in the north of the city.

And this week, he will take part in eight adaptive sports including archery, cycling, volleyball and swimming at the international games in Chicago.

The former soldier, who took part in last year’s Invictus Games for injured forces personnel, said: “Getting my own home and taking part in the Warrior Games has helped massively with my recovery but also given me a new focus in a sport that I can do with my injury.

“The Invictus Games training camps was an experience I will never forget as I got to meet other individuals and enjoy the military camaraderie that you normally enjoy through sport.

“The Warrior Games are an amazing opportunity, not only to represent my country but to also repay my family, coach and colleagues who have supported me through these times.”

Mr Morgan left the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in 1999 and was out of service for four months.

He then joined the Military Provost Guards Service as a corporal in 2000, providing security to military bases.

He served for 16 years before he was medically discharged in 2016 after suffering a spinal injury at Craigiehall.

He added: “My goals are to compete well at the Warrior Games, and on return to continue with my training and to keep pushing myself further making me better prepared and ready to apply for next year’s Invictus Games.”

The aim of the US Warrior Games is to give wounded, injured and sick serving and veteran personnel the chance to compete in sport on the world stage.

Martin Colclough, head of sports recovery at Help for Heroes, said: “We know how important sport is as part of an individual’s recovery. Not only does it help physically, it provides huge psychological benefits too including improving self-confidence and self-esteem.

“The wellbeing benefits of the Warrior Games provide the opportunity to be part of a team again, something the military often miss after suffering a life-changing injury or illness.”

He added: “The Warrior Games team represents just 40 of our wounded heroes; there are thousands more out there that need our support as they rebuild their lives.

“We’d invite anyone who wants to try something new as part of their recovery to get in touch with Help for Heroes, there’s something on offer for everyone.”

Approximately 265 wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans are representing teams in the competition.

The games will run from June 30 to July 8.

