Injured Manchester Arena teen returns home to Barra

A TEENAGE girl injured in the Manchester Arena terror attack in May has returned home to the Scottish island of Barra.

The girl, 15-year-old Laura MacIntyre, was leaving the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena when she got caught up in the suicide bombing attack which left 22 dead, including her close friend, Eilidh MacLeod.

The teenage pair, both pupils at Castlebay Community School, had made the long trip down from Barra to attend the concert. They had travelled with Eilidh’s mother, who had arranged to meet the girls afterwards.

Ms MacIntyre suffered severe hand and leg injuries in the blast but was finally reunited with friends and family at her Barra home yesterday.

Immediately after the attack, Laura was described as being in a ‘critical condition’, but within a matter of weeks it was reported that she had made ‘remarkable progress’ and was able to eat without aid of a tube.

She was initially cared for at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, but was moved to a hospital in Glasgow last month as her condition continued to improve.

An estimated 1,000 mourners gathered to pay their respects for the funeral of her late friend Eilidh MacLeod on 5 June.