Irvine Welsh in talks to do Trainspotting TV prequel

IRVINE Welsh is in talks about a TV prequel to Trainspotting which will chart the teenage years of Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie, it has emerged.

The Leith-born author, 58, is in talks to recast the characters as adolescents for a series based on his 2012 novel Skagboys.

He is also exploring ideas for the project with film producer Andrew MacDonald.

He said: “Myself and Andrew have been talking about doing it as a TV series and recasting it with younger actors and bringing it all up.

“The dust is kind of still settling.

“T2 Trainspotting has just opened in the States, so we’re all waiting to see what’s going to happen and then we’ll get together in the summer and see what we want to do.”