ITV’s Dinner Date to film episode in Edinburgh

THE producers of an ITV dating programme are to film an episode in the Capital over the summer.

Senior figures at Hat Trick Productions have said they are looking for single men and women to take part in the episode of Dinner Date.

At the start of each programme a singleton is given five three-course menus to choose from, each put together by a potential date eager to make an impression.

The guest will pick three dinner dates purely on the basis of which menus they prefer. Over the three nights they will meet the people behind the menus, going to each date’s home for dinner.

At the end of the three dates, the dinner guest will choose which one of the hosts they want to take out for a romantic meal and which two will dine in alone. Anyone interested in applying can send an email to dinnerdate@hattrick.com.