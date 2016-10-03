John Cleese criticises ‘half educated tenement Scots’

Monty Python actor John Cleese has come under fire on Twitter for criticising ‘half-educated tenement Scots’

The actor took to the social media site last night in response to a column in the Telegraph newspaper by Fraser Nelson, who is from Nairn in Scotland.

Cleese, 76, wrote: “Why do we let half-educated tenement Scots run our English press? Because their craving for social status makes them obedient retainers?”

When he was called out by Twitter followers, with one calling him “classless” the actor replied: “Seriously,I’d rather have educated, cultured and intelligent people in charge. Sorry for the elitism.”

“It’s not casual racism, it’s considered culturalism,” he added.

His tweet was heavily criticised on Twitter, with SNP councillor, Kenny McLean, writing: “I hope your happy that you’ve ruined any future viewing of my collection Python videos with this casual racism.”

@RadioGuyGlasgow tweeted: “Sad to see someone I used to admire slagging off Scotland. Goodbye Mr John Cleese, once a funny man. Not now.”

@Findlay_Young, wrote: “What have you got against Scots, John?”

@Metaknight added: “It’s like tweeting to the past.”