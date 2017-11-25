John Leslie charged with sexual assault at Edinburgh nightclub

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexual assault while on a night out in Edinburgh.

It’s alleged that the 52-year-old ex-Wheel of Fortune and Blue Peter star put his hand up a woman’s skirt at popular nightclub Atik, in Tollcross.

The 26-year-old woman was wearing a fancy dress tutu while out on a hen night when the alleged incident took place.

The attack is said to have occurred at the nightclub in June on a ‘VIP’ night to celebrate the venue’s re-opening.

A source told The Sun: “The woman came from out of town and was on a hen-do with a group of friends.

“They’d had a great night and were really enjoying themselves.

“The dance floor was really busy.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 52-year-old man following a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault at a nightclub in the Tollcross area on Sunday 25 June”.

Scenes from Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting were filmed at the nightclub last year, when it was still under the name of Cav.

Mr Leslie is be good friends with club owner Mark Cameron.