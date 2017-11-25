John Leslie charged with sexual assault at Edinburgh nightclub

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexual assault while on a night out in Edinburgh.
It’s alleged that the 52-year-old ex-Wheel of Fortune and Blue Peter star put his hand up a woman’s skirt at popular nightclub Atik, in Tollcross.
The 26-year-old woman was wearing a fancy dress tutu while out on a hen night when the alleged incident took place.
The attack is said to have occurred at the nightclub in June on a ‘VIP’ night to celebrate the venue’s re-opening.
A source told The Sun: “The woman came from out of town and was on a hen-do with a group of friends.
“They’d had a great night and were really enjoying themselves.
“The dance floor was really busy.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 52-year-old man following a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault at a nightclub in the Tollcross area on Sunday 25 June”.
Scenes from Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting were filmed at the nightclub last year, when it was still under the name of Cav.
Mr Leslie is be good friends with club owner Mark Cameron.
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.