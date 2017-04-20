John’s charity bridge crossing lives on

IT started more than 40 years ago and has gone on to raise over a million pounds for a leading UK charity since then.

And now the Christian Aid- sponsored walk across the Forth Road Bridge is returning for its 45th fundraising event this Saturday, April 22 - with the charity promising it will be the biggest event yet.

Started in 1972 by the late Reverend John Carrie, the Christian Aid Forth Road Bridge Cross is now one of Scotland’s longest-running sponsored walks.

Although John sadly died nine years ago, his widow, Annette Carrie, who lives in South Queensferry, has continued to be involved in the event along with others from John’s congregation from Queensferry Parish Church.

Mrs Carrie said; “John had always felt a commitment to support Christian Aid and conscripted me as a student to rattle a can at Central Station in Glasgow.”

“When we moved to Queensferry, he recognised that the Forth Road Bridge presented the ideal location for a sponsored walk.

“Forty-five years later, with more than a million pounds raised, we’re still walking, thanks to the great good will of the Queensferry folk and many others who work hard every year to keep Bridge Cross ‘on the road’ ”.

Christian Aid tackles poverty in some of the world’s poorest communities in around 40 countries at any one time, with the Forth Road Bridge Cross a small part of a massive fundrasising operation.

Amy Menzies, events fundraiser for Christian Aid Scotland, said this year’s walk would have added meaning as the charity celebrates an impressive 60th birthday.

She added: “The Forth Bridge Cross is a great example of communities working together to support Christian Aid. Churches from north and south of the bridge come together each year to organise the sponsored walk, which welcomes over 50 churches, youth groups, guilds and walking groups from central and east Scotland.

“We are thankful to everyone for their support and always look forward to welcoming regular walkers and meeting new ones as they cross one of Scotland’s most iconic bridges to raise money for the world’s most vulnerable people.

“This year, as we celebrate Christian Aid Week turning 60, we will the focusing on our work with refugees.

“So, as we cross the bridge this year we will be asking supporters to stand with us, as they did in 1945 when the charity was formed, in solidarity with those fleeing violence and conflict.

“Christian Aid has been working with refugees since the Second World War and is not turning its back now”.

Those wishing to sign up for the Christian Aid Forth Bridge Cross on Saturday can do so online or by calling 0141-241 6138.