Kevin Buckle: City of Edinburgh Music School could do with a wealthy patron

As I predicted last week the City of Edinburgh Music School was saved from closure even before the next council meeting had taken place. What was interesting was that every single party seemed to take credit for saving the school, which made me wonder just who had ever thought it a good idea in the first place.

For all concerned what was so good about this was that the uncertainty about the school’s future lasted no more than a few days and, even as the open day went ahead, it was known the closure was going to be dropped. Funding will no doubt still be an issue in the future and what the school needs is more outside sponsorship to make sure standards are maintained. If only there was a wealthy business out there needing to show their support for the arts!