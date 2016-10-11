‘Killer clown’ craze arrives in Scotland

The ‘Killer clown’ craze sweeping the UK has arrived north of the border.

‘Killer clowns’ have been blamed for terrorising young children in a quiet Scots town.

People wearing disturbing clown masks have been chasing children and stopping traffic in Dunbar, East Lothian. Picture: Taylor Graham

Individuals wearing disturbing clown masks have been chasing children and stopping traffic in Dunbar, East Lothian, over the past few days.

Last week children were reportedly chased by clowns in Musselburgh.

Worried parents have taken to social media to slam the “stupid wee idiots” who have been seen roaming the streets of Dunbar scaring local children.

The ‘killer clowns’ have also been blamed for stunts including jumping into the road and stopping traffic which has forced Police Scotland to issue a warning over the craze.

A person wearing a clown costume was spotted chasing traffic in Dunabr. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

One woman managed to capture images of one thug who approached three youngsters near to the town’s Asda store.

Local Denise Welsh said: “Just saw two teenage boys standing at the side of the road wearing a clown mask waving at cars.”

Anna McAlea-MacQueen posted: “Child in primary 2 has been told by other kids the clowns are killing folk – not a silly prank in my book.”

And Anna Munro added: “We had a teenager dressed in a clown suit force our taxi to stop by standing in the middle of the road. It is genuinely scaring the kids because they think they are going to get hurt.”

The clowns have also been seen chasing children in the neighbouring towns of Musselburgh, Tranent and Prestonpans over the past two days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in East Lothian are investigating following a report of a person dressed as a clown sighted in Loch Road, Tranent.

“The incident was reported to police on Sunday, October 9. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and no clowns were found.”

The incidents in East Lothian are the latest to be reported after the creepy clown craze spread through the UK recently.

Supt David Duncan, of Police Scotland, said: “We have had sporadic reports of individuals dressed as clowns in some areas of Scotland.

“It is assessed that there is a current trend of similar incidents on social media, many of which have been confirmed as hoaxes and emanate from overseas.

“The reports which have been made to local officers are being investigated and do not specifically involve threats or violence.”

