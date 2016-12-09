Kind Louise is a caring role model

Colinton care worker Louise Ross is celebrating after being voted Nurse of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

A unit manager at Cairdean House care home on Redford Road, Louise, 33, was one of three finalists in her category and beat stiff competition from Care UK colleagues in more than 100 homes across the country.

The Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars Awards recognise and reward individual and team excellence throughout the RCS division of Care UK, the UK’s largest independent provider of health and social care.

Louise was nominated for the award for her willingness to go the extra mile to ensure residents at Cairdean House receive the best care every day.

The panel of judges found that she consistently delivered excellent nursing care, as well as making time to interact with residents and promote activities within the home.

Michelle Reid, home manager at Cairdean House, said she was thrilled with Louise’s achievement.

“Louise is an invaluable member of the team at Cairdean House, she is incredibly passionate and constantly goes out of her way to help others — relatives always remark how impressed they are with her commitment and kindness.”

Originally from the North West of Scotland, growing up in Kinlochbervie, Louise moved to Edinburgh 14 years ago.

She worked for Mathiesons at the Gyle for ten years, until spotting an opening for a carer at the Colinton home and qualifying as a nurse last year.

Outside of work, her favourite things include travelling and spending time with her family.

Commenting on the the award, Louise said: “I was shocked when I heard I was a finalist in the category, so winning came as an even bigger surprise. Putting others first and working closely as a team is what my role is all about, and I am honoured to have been given this accolade. I can’t thank the wonderful Care UK team and residents at Cairdean House enough for their continued support.”

Cairdean House provides a range of services from residential and specialist dementia care, to short term respite and sensitive end of life care.

Visit www.careuk.com/cairdean-house for details.