King Arthur takes Highlands to global cinema screens

The landscapes of the Highlands and Islands are to be shown off in the latest big budget Hollywood film to be filmed in Scotland.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was shot in various locations around Skye, Shieldaig, Kishorn and Applecross in Wester Ross.

Director Guy Ritchie chose the Highlands and Islands for key shots for his latest film. PIC You Tube/Warner Brothers.

Due for release in May, the film is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam in the lead role.

Both stayed at Torridon House Hotel and Torridon Inn last summer during filming.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is the latest production to use Skye as a backdrop.

It will feature in Transformers: The Last Knight this summer with the island also featuring in The BFG, Macbeth and Prometheus in recent years.

VisitScotland has welcomed Scotland’s latest exposure to cinema audiences around the world.

Chief executive Malcolm Roughead said:

“Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is another opportunity to promote Scotland, not only as a wonderful set-jetting destination, but to highlight this country’s connection to the man behind the myth.”

Numerous claims have been made over the origins of Arthur, who is said to have fought Saxon invaders in the late 5th Century.

One theory is he was Scottish, pre-Christian warlord whose remains are buried on Iona, according to a new book by a Scots historian.

Author Adam Ardrey claimed that instead of the romantic English king of legend who lived at Camelot – which is often said to be Tintagel in Cornwall or in Wales – Arthur was actually Arthur Mac Aedan, the sixth-century son of an ancient King of Scotland, whose Camelot was a marsh in Argyll.

He also suggests that Arthur pulled the sword Excalibur from a stone at Dunadd near Kilmartin, died near Falkirk and was buried on the Hebridean island of Iona.

He added: “It is particularly fitting in our Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology. From World Heritage Sites to ancient monuments, cultural traditions to our myths, stories and legends - the year-long programme will spotlight some of our greatest assets and icons as well as our hidden gems.”

