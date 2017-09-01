KT Tunstall to sing at Queensferry Crossing opening celebration

KT Tunstall and King Creosote will be among performers at the official opening of the Queensferry Crossing on Monday, it was announced today.

The celebratory event in Rosyth will follow the Queen cutting a ribbon on the south side of the bridge and a unveiling plaque at the north end.

Others artists taking part include Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire and Karine Polwart.

A specially-composed poem will also be read by Scots Makar Jackie Kay.

Grandstand seating for 4,000 guests has been built beside the site offices at The Cube, just west of the bridge in Fife.

Bridge workers, local people and school pupils are among those invited.

The Queen, who is due to be accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, will be met at the South Queensferry end on the bridge by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross, who is also the city's Lord Lieutenant.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will read a blessing before the Queen cuts a ribbon and drives across the bridge.

However, the crossing, which has been closed since early today, will not re-open to traffic until early on Thursday.

This is for bridge walks by local people and pupils on Tuesday, and a clear-up operation the following day.

Traffic, which used the Queensferry Crossing on Wednesday and yesterday, has been switched back to the Forth Road Bridge until then.