Lady Sarah to get philanthropy gong

Inspirational businesswoman and dedicated humanitarian Lady Susan Haughey is set to be honoured with a major philanthropy award.

She will be given the Global Gift Philanthropist Award at the first-ever Global Gift Gala to take place at the Caledonian Hotel in the Capital next week.

Lady Susan, who set up the City Charitable Trust in 2002, has a strong belief that giving back to others goes hand-in-hand with success.

Her charity work has helped a number of local and global charities over the years and goes far beyond simply donating money – one year even sending engineers from the company she founded with her husband, City Refrigeration, to an aid charity in West Africa to drill water wells.

They are still there after ten years and have helped to bring fresh water to more than 47,000 people.

Lady Susan said: “Charity work is not only my main focus but my passion, so it is a real honour to accept the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

“I am lucky enough to be in a position to help those less fortunate and this award inspires me even further to continue supporting others any way I can.”

Maria Bravo, founder and CEO of the Global Gift Platform, said: “This award is presented to those who have shown remarkable commitment, dedication and achievement and we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than Susan for our first gala in Edinburgh.

“Her tireless charitable work not only has helped people in her local community but saved lives across the world.”

The Global Gift Gala on May 12 will see a whole host of stars, including Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria Baston, travelling to the city to attend the ceremony.

The event will be presented by Irish model Vogue Williams and will see people from the music, fashion and television industry joining together to raise funds and make a difference to the lives of children and women around the world.

Guests will be entertained by Britain’s Got Talent impressionist and comedian Francine Lewis, famed for her impersonations of some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment. Charities benefiting from the 2017 Edinburgh Global Gift Gala include the Eva Longoria Foundation, which aims to improve education and provide entrepreneurial opportunities for young women, and Place2Be, which provides emotional and therapeutic services in primary and secondary schools to build children’s resilience through talking, creative work and play.

Another charity to benefit is the Global Gift Foundation, which provides medical treatments and therapy for children who are affected by rare diseases.