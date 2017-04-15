Leader: A reminder of our great NHS

WE feature many charity endeavours on our pages, often linked to stories of great courage and selflessness in overcoming adversity.

Today we tell the story of six-year-old Ruby Smith. After falling ill at school last year, her parents were given the devastating news that she had suffered a stroke - incredibly rare in someone so young.

Left unable to walk, Ruby was forced to spend six weeks in hospital, including over Christmas.

The exemplary care the family received in the Sick Kids Hospital has ensured that the schoolgirl is now on the road to recovery.

Her relieved parents have already raised more than £5,000 for the Sick Kids, smashing their original target 10 times over. The efforts of the ‘Team Ruby’ fundraisers are spectacular as is the work of the hospital every day.

Ruby’s case is one of thousands where the dedication and care of the medics and support staff has left a lasting, life-long impression.

Our NHS is often under fire in the headlines amid reports of soaring waiting lists and budget cuts, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Ruby reminds us just how lucky we are to have such a service when we need it the most.