Leader comment: A very happy birthday to Maggie’s

As birthday presents go, it’s about as good as they come.

As Maggie’s Centre in Edinburgh celebrates its 21st anniversary, staff have received the news that their £1.2 million fundraising appeal has been successful.

Work will now get under way on planning the vital expansion at the charity’s Western General base.

It’s brilliant news for a fantastic organisation.

For more than two decades, Maggie has filled the gap between hospital care and patients’ emotional and practical needs.

It provides a space to be quiet, to seek support, to have a laugh with people who really understand how devastating and lonely a cancer diagnosis can be.

What began in Edinburgh all those years ago is now an impressive network of support centres helping hundreds of thousands of people.

The Evening News is proud to have played its own small part in the fundraising drive by supporting the Buy a Brick appeal.

Well done to all those involved at Maggie’s and thank you to all of our readers who have lent their support to ensure the extraordinary work of Maggie’s can develop and ensure it can go on helping many more patients and their families.