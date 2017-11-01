Leader comment: Getting ready for winter

Of all the things to moan at the council about, the weather surely cannot be one of them.

The authority’s response to severe conditions, however, will always come under close scrutiny.

This year, transport leader Lesley Macinnes says the authority is ready for whatever winter brings, with salt stocks topped up, hi-tech equipment fitted to gritters and sensors in roads to ensure resources are diverted to where they are most needed.

Certainly, the numbers are impressive - 14,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled, 30 gritter and snow plough lorries, almost 100 staff working three shifts to treat roads.

Edinburgh has not experienced a really bad winter for several years which has given teams ample time to prepare.

Of course the proof will be in the pudding.

There is one thing we can be sure of, however. If really bad weather does hit this year, there will be disruption. Driving conditions will be difficult and journeys will take far longer. So while we expect council teams to work as hard as they can keeping main routes open and pavements clear, we also have to recognise that we all have a responsibility to listen to weather warnings and stay safe.