Leader comment: Honouring Elsie is just first step

It’s an embarrassing time to be a man.

We should feel ashamed that the boardrooms of our major corporations are stuffed full of blokes. We should be red-faced that gender pay inequality is a long way from being solved.

And shocked and appalled at the number of men who use power as a means to harass and attack women.

In Edinburgh there is another embarrassment that stares men in the face – and perhaps few even notice.

That is the men honoured in stone.

READ MORE: Help us honour war medic hero Elsie Inglis with Edinburgh statue

All over the Capital there are statues marking key individuals from the city’s past. But where are all the women?

In fact, the Capital has more statues of animals than it does of women. Greyfriars Bobby, Bum the dog and Wojtek the Bear to name three. And yes this is 2017.

Unlike macroeconomic issues around gender pay, this is something we as a city can do something about.

After asking readers who should be honoured, today the News launches a campaign to mark the impact of suffragist doctor Elsie Inglis, who was instrumental in setting up the Scottish Women’s Hospitals during the First World War.

The £50,000 fundraising drive, with Edinburgh-based charity One City Trust, will secure Dr Inglis the statue she rightly deserves.

And hopefully be the first step to honouring many more women in Scotland’s Capital.