Leader: Reaction to wedding ring appeal was incredible

the story of Margaret McLennan and her missing wedding ring captured the attention of people across the city and beyond.

The recently widowed pensioner feared she had lost the ring, which had been on her finger more than 50 years, on a visit to the Christmas markets.

She mounted a desperate appeal through our pages, perhaps never really expecting to see the golden band again.

That was until we shared her story on our Facebook page. The reaction was nothing short of incredible.

The amazing effort by Evening News readers to spread the word must have ensured there were few people in the city unaware of the hunt.

It even led to a team from Edinburgh’s Christmas heading out to begin a search.

The appeal went around the world and all the way back to Corstorphine hotel worker Carol Drummond who spotted the story shared on Facebook, remembered she had found a ring while cleaning, put two and two together and brought Mrs McLennan the miracle she had been praying for.

It is the perfect example of the incredible power of social media in bringing strangers together to help one another.

We are just delighted this story has had such a happy ending and happy to have played a small role.

Drugs crackdown

The news that police are planning a major crackdown on drug dealers across the city is welcome today.

Many communities have been blighted for too long by low level dealers while police operations have focused on snaring those at the head of the chain.

With the support and trust of locals, we hope such action will begin to make a real difference.

Drugs destroy lives every day. Drug-dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour destroys whole communities.