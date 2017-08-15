Leith Academy youth worker accused of filming naked boy

A SCHOOL youth worker and football coach has been suspended from his roles after being accused of secretly filming a naked teenage boy.

Robbie Huxtable, from Saughton, faces a charge of voyeurism for allegedly setting up a camera in the 17-year-old’s bedroom.

The 42-year-old, who denies the offence and faces a trial next month, was told to stay away from Leith Academy for the start of term today.

Huxtable, who was previously also a director of a youth centre, has been suspended from coaching at Leith Athletic Football Club.

The charge against him relates to an alleged offence between June 11 and June 12 this year at the boy’s home in the city.

It states: “Without consent you did observe and record him doing a private act with the intention of enabling yourself or another to look at the image of him.

“You did observe him and record images of him while he was in a state of undress all on a recording device you had installed in his bedroom.”

Voyeurism can attract a maximum of five years in prison, although the charges faced by Huxtable are at the lower end of the scale.

Huxtable denied the offence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month and the case has been listed for trial on September 27.

Police were also granted a warrant to search the home Huxtable is understood to share with his mother.

Huxtable has worked at Leith Academy for more than 15 years as a youth strategy worker.

His Linkedin page describes his role as: “Supporting social and emotionally challenged young people.

“Empowering them to make positive choices and allowing them to manage mainstream education.”

Council-run Leith Academy has nearly 1,000 students and more than 2,800 adults enrolled in part-time courses.

Built in 1991, current Celtic star Leigh Griffiths is among former pupils to attend the Academy Park site.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling taught modern languages at the school in the 1990s.

Huxtable is also a former honorary director of Pilmeny Youth Centre in Buchanan Street.

Manager Bryan Maughan said yesterday the role has now “lapsed” and Huxtable only attended one meeting in two years.

“He didn’t attend any sessions and had no contact with young people,” added Mr Maughan.

Huxtable was also a football coach at Leith Athletic for more than ten years – taking the under 17s last season.

Honorary president Albert Bungay said: “We had a letter from the SYFA in June saying that he wasn’t to be involved in any level within the club – there were no further details.

“We did ask him to come for a chat to explain the situation but have heard nothing back.”

A council spokesman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on personnel issues.”

