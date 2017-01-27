Leith musician pipes for millions at TV awards

Burns night is usually celebrated with a feast of haggis, neeps and tatties – all washed down with a sip of whisky.

But this week, Louise Marshall marked the day in a way she’ll never forget – after making two star-studded performances on television.

The haggis being piped in on This Morning.

Mingling with celebrities and walking the red carpet, the 47-year-old played her bagpipes for millions of viewers.

The renowned musician from Leith, who has previously piped for the Queen and the Pope, said Wednesday’s performances were her “biggest experiences yet”.

She kicked off her day on the small screen with a brief appearance on This Morning, where her fans spotted her piping in a haggis for TV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, before they tucked into their Burns lunch.

She was later captured playing the bagpipes on the red carpet to open the National Television Awards – where she rubbed shoulders with dozens of celebrities, including Ant and Dec, James Arthur and Graham Norton.

Reflecting on her whirlwind day, Louise said: “The experience was incredible, I loved every moment of it.

“I was playing my dad’s bagpipes. He piped at Gretna Green for 44 years before he died in 1999.

“To play them at such a large event was really special.”

Speaking to the Evening News about her time on This Morning, Louise said: “It was great getting my make-up done for going on TV. My appearance on This Morning was so last minute but I loved every moment of it, Phillip and Holly were so nice.

“My son Rory came to support me, but I couldn’t take him to the television awards in the evening unfortunately.

“He just had to watch it on television.”

Louise, who was recommended by EventScotland to play at the NTAs, piped Graham Norton on to the stage to accept his Special Recognition Award.

She said: “I wasn’t nervous, I was just pleased to be on the stage. I had such lovely feedback.

“It was an experience opening the red carpet too, I was even invited to the after party.

“I wasn’t going out of my way to get photographs or speak to the celebrities, I was just enjoying the atmosphere.

“I only had one day to learn the song I piped for Graham Norton’s award.”

Yesterday, Louise returned from London to pipe for the Lord Provost at a charity event at Prestonfield House.

The traditional dinner raised funds for the OneCity Trust – to support projects tackling inequality and social exclusion in Edinburgh.

Louise piped in the haggis at the event, which was also attended by former X-Factor contestant Caitlyn Vanbeck and comedian Susan Morrison.

Louise added: “It was another very busy day but completely worth it.”

The National Television Awards is Britain’s leading TV awards event where all the winners are chosen by the public.

This year’s event was held at The 02 in London.

