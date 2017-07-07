Letter: Speed limit rules just another social victim

I have been reading of the way that the 20mph speed limit in and around Edinburgh is largely being ignored. It gave me food for thought, as it is no different with the way civic pride has become a relic of the past, and the lack of consideration for others.

Travel on our modern fleet of buses and we find various items of debris discarded by ignorant individuals who obviously live in squalor at home.

Perhaps there is some way of making these morons - who happily pick up a Metro newspaper and often leave it at their behind or on the floor beside coffee cup, crisp bags and sweet wrappers and even banana skins on the seat - more considerate.

I am continually having to wait outside bus shelters, rain or shine, due to smokers who know there is not much to stop them. They ignore all signs and notices and carry on with their offensive behaviour.

Asking them to go out of the shelter is met with verbal abuse and threatening behaviour. So given the above, why was there any point in paying for signage and notices, as is the case with the 20mph fiasco?

Bill Coleman, Craiglockhart Dell Road, Edinburgh