Letters: Cyclists should gear up for a crackdown

I am once again writing about the cyclists who are continually bemoaning their lot as hard-done to road users.

I walk a great deal in our city, and the behaviour of a large number of cyclists is atrocious.

Only yesterday I saw one come off the road (in London Road) and start to cycle behind me on the pavement. They were not pleased when I pointed out that they should use the road.

Further on, at least two bike users jumped red lights and one went the wrong way down a one-way street.

Finally, the most absurd was a young lady riding on the pavement on Princes Street near Lothian Road!

It is about time something was done about this. The cycling groups in Edinburgh are very voluble about how there should be more money spent on cycle lanes, and Councillor Lesley Macinnes says they are spending money to ensure that this will be done, but, what about the pedestrians who suffer the anti-social behaviour of this group of “road” users.

There are many people who walk in the city with unseen disabilities, Deafness, partially sighted etc. What are the council doing to protect these people and the other residents of Edinburgh who like to walk in safety?

William Greig Whyte, Edinburgh