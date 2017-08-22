Lewis taps his way on to prize shortlist

An Edinburgh-based plumber has been shortlisted for the UK Plumber of the Year competition.

Lewis Page – who runs Corstorphine Gas Services – has made shortlist of just 15 plumbers.

The competition, which is now in its third year, had over 400 applications from plumbers of all ages and backgrounds from all over the UK.

Lewis now needs as many votes as possible to reach the next stage – and is urging Edinburgh locals to get behind him.

The judging panel selected Lewis for the shortlist based on his professionalism, ambition and his dedication to customer service.

Feedback from his customers is something Lewis prides himself on, and since starting out solo early in 2016, he has accumulated impressive reviews.

Lewis says: “I take great pride in my work, and comments from my customers reflect that.

“Running my own business is really fulfilling, and I recently took on a young apprentice to help develop the company, which is going from strength to strength.”

Now 25, Lewis began his plumbing career at the age of 16 when he set out to complete a four-year course in plumbing and heating apprenticeship at Edinburgh Colleges, where he earned an SVQ Level 3.

Upon completing his course, he spent a year with the same company he’d worked for during his apprenticeship in Scotland, before leaving to work in Australia, where he worked for two years before returning to his hometown.

“From a young age I always enjoyed practical, hands-on activities and when the chance of an apprenticeship came up I just couldn’t miss it.” Lewis said.

“Working in Australia was a great experience, totally different from working in the UK. It was great to have the chance to travel and explore as well.

“After I came back I decided to set up my own business and I’ve been running Corstorphine Gas Services ever since.”

Lewis has been shortlisted alongside 14 other plumbers from across the UK, carefully selected by a judging panel made up of experts from JT, Bristan and Plumb Center. The five with the highest number of votes will go head to head to win the title.

To vote for Lewis and to help him get to the final round, go to www.plumberoftheyear.com, before September 1. Finalists win £10,000 worth of goods.

Judge Paul Crossley said: “This is the strongest shortlist we have had.“