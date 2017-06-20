Liam Fee death: Review finds ‘missed opportunities across service’

A significant case review into the death of a toddler murdered by his mother and her civil partner has found “missed opportunities across services” which could have “potentially prevented” the harm he suffered.

However, the independent review found Liam Fee’s death “could not have been prevented” and his mother and her partner were “manipulative, devious and hindered services”, playing workers against each other.

Rachel Trelfa and her civil partner Nyomi Fee were jailed for life last July for murdering Liam at his home near Glenrothes, Fife, on March 22, 2014.

He had suffered fatal heart injuries similar to those found on road crash victims and spent the last few days of his short life in agony from an untreated broken leg and fractured arm.

The pair - originally from Ryton, Tyne and Wear - were also behind a catalogue of unspeakable cruelty against two boys in their care, one of whom they tried to blame for Liam’s death.

Their seven-week trial at Livingston High Court heard a number of people had raised concerns about the Liam’s wellbeing with social services during his short life, including staff at a nursery he attended.