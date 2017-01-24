Loanhead postcode lottery winners to get at least £1k each

PLAYERS of the People’s Postcode Lottery in an EH post code will each bank at least £1000 this Saturday, it has been confirmed.

The Evening News revealed last week that “EH20 9” in Loanhead was set to share in a £3 million windfall.

Some of the biggest winners – who live in the full post code, to be revealed on Saturday – will find out exactly how much they’re getting during a special ceremony at Melville Castle, starring television presenter Matt Johnson .

Hundreds of charities have benefitted from the lottery, including Children 1st, which has banked £4.5m.

Paul McKeown, corporate fundraising manager at Children 1st, said: “Children 1st is delighted to be part of the Postcode Millions celebrations.

“The players of the People’s Postcode Lottery provide amazing support for our work with children and families in Midlothian and across Scotland.”